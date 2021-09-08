238 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Celanese by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $102.72 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

