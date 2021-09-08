$25.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $25.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $25.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMDA. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Kamada stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 21,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.