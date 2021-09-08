2,800 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,071,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 8,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

