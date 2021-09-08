$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,720,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 110,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

