3,293 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 182.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

