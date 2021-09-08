33,991 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

Shares of DRI opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

