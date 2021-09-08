3,666 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

