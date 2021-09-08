$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock worth $2,131,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

