4,575 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

