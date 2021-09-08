4,987 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $57,730,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

