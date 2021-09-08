$52.47 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to post sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $52.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $194.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

AVPT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 10,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

