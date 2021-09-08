$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report sales of $555.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $562.09 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 2,055,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,876. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

