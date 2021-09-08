6,013 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

