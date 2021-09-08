$609.09 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $609.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $16,837,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.48. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.80. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

