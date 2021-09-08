$645.35 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report $645.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $656.70 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $299.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,173. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.