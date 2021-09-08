$645.35 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report $645.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $656.70 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $299.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olympic Steel.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,173. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
