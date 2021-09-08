$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $740.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,047. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day moving average is $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.