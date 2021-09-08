$77.69 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.06 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

FFWM opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

