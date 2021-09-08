$84.21 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $84.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.12 million and the lowest is $82.41 million. Gogo posted sales of $66.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $329.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.68 million to $330.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $382.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. Gogo has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

