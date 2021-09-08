859 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

