$925.03 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report sales of $925.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $930.00 million and the lowest is $919.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

MTD stock traded up $28.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,607.89. 1,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,594.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,494.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.38.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

