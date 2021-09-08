AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

