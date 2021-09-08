Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Absci stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Absci has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last ninety days.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

