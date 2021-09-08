Abulaba (AAA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 33.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $1,052.05 and approximately $31.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 73.8% against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

