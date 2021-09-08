accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $654.39

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 654.39 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 829.99 ($10.84). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 25,563 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACSO. Numis Securities downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 654.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 636.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.