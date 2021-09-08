ACENT (ACE) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00163683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00717357 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

