ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ADCT opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.47. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

