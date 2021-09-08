Add.xyz (ADD) Price Reaches $0.16

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $979,931.62 and approximately $5,385.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.