Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report sales of $2.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

