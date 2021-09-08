Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report sales of $2.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.54 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).
Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.