Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 448 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000.

GMF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.89. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,417. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

