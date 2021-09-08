Affinity Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,662,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,924,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.67. The company had a trading volume of 274,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

