ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

