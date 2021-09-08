Aleph.im 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and $1.27 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

