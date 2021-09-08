Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 172,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In related news, Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total value of C$343,533.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,521 shares in the company, valued at C$166,412.83.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

