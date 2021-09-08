All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0141

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $2.37 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

