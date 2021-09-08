Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 153,800 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 20.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.