Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 41.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 87.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

