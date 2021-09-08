Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Vaxart worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Vaxart stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

