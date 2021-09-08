Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHC opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

