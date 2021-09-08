Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,662 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.