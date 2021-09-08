Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 9.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Curis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Curis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

