AllianceBlock (ALBT) Market Cap Reaches $230.16 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $230.16 million and $10.44 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00151370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00727706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043046 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.