AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE NIE opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

