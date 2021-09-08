AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
NYSE NIE opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.