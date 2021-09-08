Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,934. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

