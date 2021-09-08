Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $618.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $597.50 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $2,009,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN remained flat at $$37.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

