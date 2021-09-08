Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce sales of $618.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.00 million and the lowest is $597.50 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $2,009,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN remained flat at $$37.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.