Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Sells $1,162,262.62 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.