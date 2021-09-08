Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $450.08 million and $138.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00042143 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002839 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

