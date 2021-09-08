Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 252,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 431,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF)

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

