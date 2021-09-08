Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alphabet by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,400 shares of company stock worth $292,637,979 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,897.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,729.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,439.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

