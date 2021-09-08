Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,883.66. 29,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,729.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,439.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,400 shares of company stock valued at $292,637,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

