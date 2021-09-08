Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

